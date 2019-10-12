A 24/7 restaurant for sparrows

The house is weather-beaten. Its façade is unremarkable. But it draws admiring glances.

It’s unoccupied. But it still remains one of the “most-visited” residences in Triplicane.

Welcome to Number 14, South Mada Street, Triplicane, where house sparrows party all day long.

Clambering up the wall, a jasminum auriculatum (jasmine) climber has grown taller than a vitex negundo (noochi) tree that stands just a couple of paces away. The jasmine-climber is aflutter with house sparrows. However, without a moment’s notice, the chirrups can shift to the ante-chamber. And it does. For, there is a greater attraction in there — a sumptuous 24/7 meal, sponsored by 62-year-old M.A. Narasimhan.

M.A. Narasimhan | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

Narasimhan allows me to have a look-in. As he lives at another house just a whistling distance away, the tread of human feet at Number 14 is rare.

“We have left this house unoccupied for a couple of years now. Earlier, my mother was living here,” explains Narasimhan. For around ten years, sparrows have been “tenants” at Number 14. Narasimhan does everything he could to see that the birds keep extending their stay.

The effort requires him to stretch himself a bit, and he does it without as much as a chirrup of protest. Some of the costs of conservation: The floor of the ante-chamber is matted with rice-husks, necessitating regular clean-ups. And, of course, there is the daily chore of replenishing the “bowls” of generosity. He feeds the birds with unmilled rice, making at least four visits every day to see if they are feeding fine.

House sparrows feed on rice places in a wooden tray at a house on South Mada Street in Triplicane. Photo: Prince Frederick | Photo Credit: Prince Frederick

“The sparrows consume at least one kilogramme of rice every day. The birds dehusk the unmilled rice. Over the course of a day, at least 100 sparrows would visit the house,” explains Narasimhan. South Mada Street and the other streets near Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple support house sparrows. During visits on two successive days, this writer checked out a few spaces on South Mada Street, East Tank Square Street and North Tank Square Street where these birds seem to be at home.

The sparrow-friendly features include a couple of mimusops elengi (mahilam) trees – one found on the premises of the Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple and the other on East Tank Square Street – that are said to serve as congregating as well as roosting spaces for sparrows.

It’s evident the locality has a good number of residents who relish feeding sparrows. There are also a few who take the trouble of installing nest-boxes, which includes Narasimhan’s brother M.A. Parthasarathy who lives at Number 6, South Mada Street.

“This house has never ceased to have a pair of house sparrows building a nest,” says Narasimhan about Number 6.

Amidst all of these sparrow-friendly spaces, House Number 14 still stands out for the huge number of sparrows it draws.

Narasimhan explains, “They don’t nest here. Nor have I provided nest-boxes to encourage them to do so. They head here for the food that is made available at all times.”

The table Narasimhan lays out for them is elaborate. An antiques collector, Narasimhan has three wooden pillars parked in the ante-chamber, and he places a rice-filled stainless-steel bowl on one of them, which has been slightly modified for the purpose.

Besides, there are many wooden trays with rice that beckon sparrows, and the set includes a specially-prepared wide tray that resembles a rack on a shelf.

It is clearly an irresistible offer, and the house sparrows accept it with a chirrup of gratitude every day.