Sparing a kind thought for the elderly

Members of Sarathy Nagar Residents Welfare Association. Photo: special arrangement

12 April 2021 09:14 IST

TANSI Nagar Association has helped a handful of mobility-challenged seniors get the ‘jab’ at home

The thought of taking his 84-year-old father who had a mobility problem to the vaccination camp was weighing on G. Vaidhyanathan’s mind.

TANSI Nagar Welfare Association made it easier for this resident of Church Gate Avenue in Velachery.

A week ago, at the vaccination camp organised by the Association with Greater Chennai Corporation, the Association communicated Vaidhyanathan’s situation to a GCC staff. The staff then visited Vaidhyanathan’s house and vaccinated his elderly father.

Revathi Saranthan, a resident of Eighth Street, spoke to the Association, and helped her neighbour, a 70-year-old battling mobility-related issues, get vaccinated at home.

In this manner, the Association has helped a handful of elderly residents get the vaccination shot at home.

“Among those who came to the camp, there were senior citizens with restricted mobility. For such people, the staff came to their vehicle and gave them the shot,” says M. Balakrishnan, general secretary, TANSI Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

At Sarathy Nagar

To inspire and to clear any misgivings people may have, members of Sarathy Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Velachery got themselves vaccinated before launching an awareness exercise on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The members got vaccinated at the Urban Primary Health Centre in Seva Nagar on Gandhi Road in Velachery.

“To instil confidence in the residents that the UPHC was clean and everything was kept hygienic, we took a group photo from the UPHC posted it in the WhatsApp group for our residents. Residents associations should step in to create awareness and support the government health teams in carrying out this exercise. We also plan to conduct a vaccination camp in our colony,” says Haripriya Ramesh, joint secretary, Sarathy Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

In another instance, four residents’ associations in Velachery came together and conducted a vaccination camp.

They are Baby Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar and Venus Colony associations.

“The Corporation wanted the Associations to coordinate among ourselves so that a large number of people will be benefited,” says S. Kumararaja, vice-president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Associaition.