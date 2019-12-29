Spanish firm takes up waste collection

Over the last few days, garbage collection and disposal in seven zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation has been done by a Spanish firm, Urbaser.

Unlike the earlier model, the civic body will make payment based on 34 key performance indicators for conservancy operations.

Earlier, contractors were paid according to the tonnage of waste collected. Now, payment will be made based on performance indicators, including 100% source segregation compliance in one year, complaint redressal within 12 hours and use of battery-operated vehicles for collection and proper disposal.

In case the firm achieves only 70% source segregation in an area, the payment will be revised accordingly, officials said.

Nearly nine lakh households in these zones will be covered by the project, estimated at around ₹447 crore. Work orders were recently issued to Urbaser, which specialises in environmental management, and Sumeeth Facilities Private Limited.

The firms will be involved in conservancy operations for a period of eight years.

They have begun conservancy operations in seven zones, including Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur in south Chennai.

Conservancy operations in these zones will be monitored by a third-party consultant. The segregated waste will be sent to micro-composting centres, and measures are being taken to reduce the volume of garbage reaching dumpyards.

Garbage-free zones

More attention will be paid to maintaining public places, roads and commercial complexes as garbage-free zones.

To increase transparency in solid waste management, the Greater Chennai Corporation is also mapping human resources engaged in conservancy operations. It is a process to estimate the number of workers required for effective door-to-door collection in a group of streets.