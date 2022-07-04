Spanish film festival begins

The Spanish Film Festival 2022 organised by the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation, in association with the Embassy of Spain, New Delhi; Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi, and Honorary Consulate of Spain, Chennai was inaugurated on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural, chief guest Jayanthi Krishnan, chief commissioner of Income Tax said that film festivals play an extremely important role in helping people understand the culture, lifestyle, and ethos of a nation of whose films they are watching.

Antony Lobo, Honorary Consul. Consulate of Spain, Chennai, was present.

The three-day festival will have three films screened at the Alliance Francaise of Madras, Nungambakkam. On Monday, the 2009 movie The Secret In Their Eyes, directed by Juan José Campanella, was screened as the opening film.

A Boyfriend for Yasmina directed by Irene Cardona will be screened at 6 p.m. on July 5 and Chinese Take-Out directed by Sebastian will be screened at 6 p.m. on July 6.