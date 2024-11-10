Space under Music Academy flyover on R.K. Salai to get a makeover

The Music Academy flyover on R.K. Salai will get a makeover, where the space under it will be turned into a vibrant public area.

“The tenders will be floated next week,” said the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

Currently, the area lacks amenities and is considered a security concern, said a GCC official. The redesigned space will prioritise accessibility and functionality, catering to pedestrians, office-workers, and visitors to the Music Academy, the official added.

The project, estimated to cost ₹4.68 crore with a seven-month timeline, aims to create a vibrant public space with landscaped zones, seating areas, and dedicated parking. According to civic officials, the design will minimise pedestrian-vehicle interactions, especially at the nearby intersection. This will be achieved with carefully planned access points and pathways and traffic management strategies to ensure safety and smooth movement for all users. The project will serve as a “litmus test” for similar plans in seven other locations, including G.N. Chetty Road and Peters Road, the official added.

Tenders for other similar projects are also expected to be floated by mid-November. The GCC is also focusing on locations in north Chennai, such as under the flyover on Tiruvottiyur High Road, he stated. Additionally, permission is being sought from the Highways Department to improve spaces under the flyovers in Koyambedu and Vadapalani.

Vertical garden

The plants in the pots of vertical gardens installed by the GCC under a few flyovers on Chamiers Road and T.T. Krishnamachari Road were found rotting in certain parts, while some still remained green.

According to officials, maintenance costs for these vertical gardens soared higher than the installation costs in recent months, which led to the rotting due to under-maintenance. While parts where the plants have rotted would be removed, the rest would be maintained, they said.