Space for pedestrians usurped on Kodambakkam road

08 February 2022 23:06 IST

Even with a mild downpour, this road gets noticeably innundated

Haphazard parking of vehicles and encroachments on Station Border Road in Kodambakkam are forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriageway.

“Pedestrians have to walk at their own risk on the main road, which hinders a free flow of vehicular traffic,” says S. Parvathi, a resident of Kodambakkam.

On one side of the road (where traffic moves towards Arcot Road), there is no footpath. On the other side (which is towards the Rangarajapuram flyover), the slabs on the footpath are broken and hence uneven. Besides, all kinds of waste are dumped. In some spots, waste bins are placed.

“On the section of the road from Zachariah Colony First Main Road to the railway terminal, the footpath is usurped by vendors, eateries and meat shops; push carts, tricycles and other vehicles” adds Parvathi.

To add to the woes of the public, the road is battered at some spots. There are protruding stones. Pedestrians and motorcyclists are at the risk of skidding and falling. When it rains, the road is stagnant with water.

Another issue plaguing the road is encroachments.

“Despite complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation, no action has been taken to remove them,” says Vasanthi Kannan, a resident of Kodambakkam.

She also points out that motorists come at a break-neck speed and there have been instances of pedestrians falling and sustaining injuries.

“Though no fatal accidents have occurred so far on this road, measures need to be taken to improve safety there,” adds Vasanthi.