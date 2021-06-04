‘Space for disclosure of sexual abuse shrunk during pandemic’

It is important to understand the barriers, says Vidya Reddy

The space for disclosure of sexual abuse for children has shrunk in the last one-and-a-half years due to the lockdown, said Vidya Reddy, co-founder, Tulir-Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, Chennai.

She was speaking at a webinar, ‘Keeping Children Safe’, organised on Friday by Prajnya, an organisation that works for gender equality. Geetha Ramaseshan, advocate, Madras High Court, addressed the participants. Swarna Rajagopal, founder of Prajnya, was the facilitator.

Answering a question whether child sexual abuse cases had increased during the pandemic in the era of online classes, Ms. Reddy said the digital technology being used had changed the kind of sexual violence which was probably happening. “However, it has not been reported and can be but speculation. But one thing has happened for sure during the lockdown — the space for disclosure has shrunk. Children used to speak to their friends on the school bus, teacher, neighbour or relative. That room has been curtailed. It is very unfortunate,” she said.

She said that worldwide, children rarely disclosed abuse. “It is important to understand the barriers to disclosure of abuse. Of 100 disclosures to family member or safe adult, people do not respond appropriately,” she said.

Mentioning a 2006 study conducted by Tulir, she said the number of children who claimed they were shamed or asked to keep the incident a secret was more than those who were offered help. “We, as families and concerned citizens, should ask ourselves what are the types of barriers to disclosure we are putting in knowingly and unknowingly,” she said. “A congenial space should be established at home or school and make children comfortable to disclose things.”

Ms. Geetha Ramaseshan explained the legal aspects of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. “As far as the POCSO Act is concerned, the school has to file a complaint. There is no question about an independent inquiry by a committee formed by the school,” she said.

She added that schools, of course, had to be pro-active in handling sexual abuse. “This is not something that is going to end, but we have to come together to see how this can be prevented and how children can be protected.”