Space below Porur flyover fenced

22 February 2020 17:30 IST

A few weeks ago, the State Highways Department fenced the space below the 475-metre-long flyover at Porur junction. With the support of the Chennai Traffic Police, the Highways Department removed the vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cabs, that had been parked below the flyover. Besides, the space below the flyover was also being misused to dump construction debris. All of these have been cleared now. The parked vehicles were hindering traffic movement; Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus drivers were especially finding it difficult to ply via the road below the flyover. “This measure has put an end to the menace of jaywalking by pedestrians as well. Earlier, they used to cross the road from anywhere under the flyover taking motorists by surprise. Now, they can cross the road only at the zebra-crossing at the junction,” says S. Venket, a resident of Porur. Residents say the fencing of the space below the flyover has reduced traffic congestion on the stretch.

Advertising

Advertising