A few weeks ago, the State Highways Department fenced the space below the 475-metre-long flyover at Porur junction. With the support of the Chennai Traffic Police, the Highways Department removed the vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and cabs, that had been parked below the flyover. Besides, the space below the flyover was also being misused to dump construction debris. All of these have been cleared now. The parked vehicles were hindering traffic movement; Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus drivers were especially finding it difficult to ply via the road below the flyover. “This measure has put an end to the menace of jaywalking by pedestrians as well. Earlier, they used to cross the road from anywhere under the flyover taking motorists by surprise. Now, they can cross the road only at the zebra-crossing at the junction,” says S. Venket, a resident of Porur. Residents say the fencing of the space below the flyover has reduced traffic congestion on the stretch.
Space below Porur flyover fenced
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 5:31:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/space-below-porur-flyover-fenced/article30889078.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.