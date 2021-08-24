Spa raided, three women rescued

A 25-year-old owner of a spa was arrested and three women who were forced into prostitution by the accused were rescued by the police on Sunday.

A senior officer said that inspector of Anna Nagar police station received a tip off that some persons were engaged in prostitution in the name of running a massage centre at an apartment in T Block 5th Main Road. A police team raided the massage centre and confirmed that the women were forced into prostitution. The police arrested spa owner S. Srirock Sunny of Nilgiris district and rescued three women working at the spa.

The Anna Nagar police produced the accused Sunny before a judicial magistrate and sent him to prison. The police team is searching for two more accused who were reported to be absconding.