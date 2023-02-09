ADVERTISEMENT

Spa raided in Teynampet, five women rescued

February 09, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Vice Squad of Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested two persons who were part of gang running a commercial sex trade in the guise of running a spa in Teynampet.

Following a tip-off, the Anti-Vice Squad inspector A.V. Srinivasan led a team and raided the unlicensed spa centre located on the sixth floor of a commercial complex on Anna Salai and rescued five women.

The police said Sathish, 29, from Bengaluru was running the commercial sex trade with the help of his associate Shri Sanjib Rai, 25, from Assam in the building. Ilayaraja, managing director and general manager of Joseph Madras Metro Recreation Club, tried to elicit customers through telecallers. They also engaged telecallers in the name of a charitable trust, said the police. They used a shady website to lure customers to the spa.

The police arrested Sanjib Rai, 25, and Vinodh Kumar, 29, who was a team leader with the club and rescued five women, including three from other States. The rescued women were sent to Government Observation Home.

The police have launched a search for Ilayaraja and Joseph, who are reported to be absconding.

