Chennai

Spa raided, 10 women rescued

The city police raided a spa and arrested three persons who were allegedly running prostitution by engaging 10 women in the guise of doing massage at a spa.

Following a specific information to Karthikeyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, on the unlawful activities at the spa, a decoy was deployed to the spot and a special team surrounded the inmates in the spa located on Vasu Street in Kilpauk.

The police arrested N. Manimekalai alias Nandhini, 30, of Pallavaram, M. Mathimaran, 26, of Ayanavaram and M. Ganesh, 23, of Saidapet who were running prostitution. The three have been remanded in judicial custody.

Ten women, including two from other States, were rescued and have been sheltered at the Government Observation Home, said the police.


