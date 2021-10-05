S.P. Balasubramanyam’s final film song from Annaatthe released

CHENNAI

05 October 2021 01:49 IST

Following the song’s release, actor Rajinikanth posted an emotional note remembering the singer, whose first death anniversary was observed recently.

Following the song’s release, actor Rajinikanth posted an emotional note remembering the singer, whose first death anniversary was observed recently. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth said, “For 45 years, SPB’s voice gave life to my characters. Not in my wildest dreams did I think that the song he sang for Annaatthe would be his last. My dear SPB. lives on through his voice (sic).”

Written by Viveka, the song is a peppy number and is reported to be Rajinikanth’s introduction song in the film that has music by D. Imman.

Directed by Siva, known for his family entertainers, Annaatthe is billed to be a family drama. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars an ensemble cast, including the like of Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles. Annaatthe and will hit screens on Deepavali this year.