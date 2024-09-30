Southwest monsoon officially ends with normal rainfall over T.N.; heavy rainfall to continue till weekend in parts of the State

With September 30 marking the official end of Southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu has received a normal rainfall for the season. The monsoon, which is still active in some parts, will ensure wet weather over the State till October first week and heavy rain spell till October 4.

The Meteorological Department collates rainfall between June and September as SW monsoon. Tamil Nadu has received 38.9 cm of rainfall, which is 18% more than its usual share for the season since June 1. The IMD considers a deviation in rainfall up to 19 per cent either deficit or excess as normal range.

The monsoon is set to deliver its last bout of rainfall before retreating from the region. However, the rain from October 1 would fall into the account of Northeast monsoon.

A trough running from Comorin area to off south coastal Karnataka would trigger scattered rainfall, which translates to chances of rainfall in 50% of the weather stations, across the State. One or two areas in nine districts, including Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and the Nilgiris, are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said such rainfall would occur during the transition phase in monsoon. The impact of the trough and the active monsoon would continue over parts of the State for a few more days.

According to the data collated by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, most districts received either surplus or normal rainfall this season except for six districts. In Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli received the heaviest amount of seasonal rainfall of 33.7 cm against its normal share of 9.2 cm.

Chennai’s weather stations too have recorded a surplus seasonal rainfall this year. While Nungambakkam has received 69.4 cm of rainfall against its average of 23. 5 cm, it is yet another surplus year for Meenambakkam that has recorded 74.1 cm against its normal of 23 cm.

The city would continue to receive light to moderate showers in some areas till Wednesday.

IMD is set to announce about Northeast monsoon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Agro Climate Research Centre, Directorate of Crop Management, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore has forecast a normal rainfall in all the districts of the State with a 10% deviation, either surplus or deficit.