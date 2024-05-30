Southwest Monsoon has advanced into parts of T.N., says Met Department 

The Southwest Monsoon which has set in over Kerala and Mahe has also advanced into some parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea, off south Kerala at 5.8 km above mean sea level, according to a press release.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said conditions are favourable for further advancing of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts southwest and central Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next two-to-three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning over one or two places in the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Friday. On Saturday, heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Namakkal districts.

The Meteorological department also said maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3˚C in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu, and near normal over the rest of the State, Puducherry and Karaikal during Thursday and Friday. It is likely to fall by 1-2˚C and is likely to be near normal to slightly above normal over these areas from Saturday to Monday.

For next 48 hours, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and neighbouring areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 40- 41°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 29-30°C, said P. Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist of Regional Meteorogical Centre, in a weather bulletin.

