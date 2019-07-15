Southern zones to see more damage

At least 30% of interior roads and several bus routes are expected to be dug up this year in the southern zones and a few other parts of the city to facilitate the development of stormwater drains and other civic infrastructure projects.

Funding for stormwater drains is likely to be released this year for areas such as Sholinganallur and Perungudi.

₹2,500-cr. funding

The KfW, a German funding agency, has already given in-principle approval for funding of the project — estimated at ₹2,500 crore — to develop drains along 600 km in neighbourhoods of the Kovalam basin. Roads in core areas and 27 added areas, such as Nerkundram, Manali and Uthandi will also be dug up for water supply schemes.

Roads are likely to be damaged for work on the sewer network in areas such as Edayanchavadi, Sadayankuppam and Kadapakkam. Sewer network projects are under way in 15 additional areas such as Madhavaram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Meenambakkam, Maduravoyal, Nolambur and Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam.

A dedicated corridor

Work on a dedicated corridor for fibre-optic network on all roads, at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore, may also lead to damages to roads in several areas.

Another project on flood mitigation in the Kosasthalaiyar basin is also expected to cause damage to roads in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram.