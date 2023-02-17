Southern Railway warns of criminal action against stone pelters

February 17, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has intensified patrolling by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on some routes following reports of stone throwing stones at trains on Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipoondi sections.

In a press release, the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh has appealed to the public and passengers to inform the RPF or call the toll-free number 139 if they came across such incidents or have information of the persons involved in throwing stones at trains.

Railway officials said throwing stones is a criminal offence under Sections 153 and 154 of the Railway Act. They have proposed to conduct awareness campaigns among the commuters and residents living along the railway tracks.

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway, with the help of the RPF, has planned to step up vigil and create awareness. A total of 72 incidents of stone throwing have been reported in Chennai Division in the last one year with the RPF identifying and prosecuting 18 offenders, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT