ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway warns of criminal action against stone pelters

February 17, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The railways has decided to intensify patrolling by RPF on Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipoondi sections; plans to launch awareness campaign

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has intensified patrolling by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on some routes following reports of stone throwing stones at trains on Chennai-Arakkonam and Chennai-Gummidipoondi sections. 

In a press release, the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh has appealed to the public and passengers to inform the RPF or call the toll-free number 139 if they came across such incidents or have information of the persons involved in throwing stones at trains.

Railway officials said throwing stones is a criminal offence under Sections 153 and 154 of the Railway Act. They have proposed to conduct awareness campaigns among the commuters and residents living along the railway tracks. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway, with the help of the RPF, has planned to step up vigil and create awareness. A total of 72 incidents of stone throwing have been reported in Chennai Division in the last one year with the RPF identifying and prosecuting 18 offenders, the release added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / railway

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US