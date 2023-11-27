Southern Railway to resume operating suburban fast locals on dedicated lines

November 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway will begin operating fast local trains on the dedicated line on the west section from Tuesday.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) B. Viswanath Eerya has given the orders to help decongest the suburban train services. The move comes in the wake of thousands of officegoers from Arakkonam and Tiruvallur complaining about the delay in reaching Moore Market Complex (MMC) railway station due to fast locals being operated on slow suburban lines from Villivakkam railway station.

A senior official of Chennai Division said the fast local electric multiple units (EMUs) had been operated on the slow line since March 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The time management of operating both fast local and suburban trains on the slow lines has been delaying incoming and outgoing trains at MMC railway station.

Mr. Eerya has directed the divisional officials to operate the fast locals on the dedicated track to ease the ordeal of the thousands of officegoers coming from Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, and Avadi, who depend on this service to reach their offices on time.

The senior divisional railway official said once train operations on the fast line begins, it would ease the flow of suburban trains on the west section.

At times, delays happen either due to planned engineering works, maintenance blocks, slow caution orders, and technical hindrances. But in general, the punctuality of suburban trains was being maintained at 90% during the day on the MMC-Arakkonam section and at 95% for the overall train services in the city.

