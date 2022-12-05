Southern Railway to renovate subway at Tambaram Sanatorium railway station

December 05, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The pedestrian subway constructed at the Tambaram Sanatorium railway station will be rid of the problem of water stagnation in the coming weeks. Following several complaints of waterlogging from commuters, the Southern Railway has proposed to renovate the subway by constructing a big well to collect the rainwater and also plug leakages.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the maintenance and engineering staff of the railway station have been instructed to continuously monitor the subway for water stagnation and pump out the water with the heavy duty motor already fixed there.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been sent for constructing a huge water collection well and once the well is built, rainwater would be diverted to the well with the heavy duty motor.

The subway was constructed more than a decade ago for helping commuters on either sides of the railway tracks to access the platforms and the roads, but is now in a dilapidated condition and is in need of repair. The issue of the poor condition of the subway resulted in hundreds of commuters facing hardships to access the platform of the railway station and forcing them to cross the railway tracks, which was dangerous.

P. Prathap, a resident of Chitlapakkam, said the Sanatorium railway station serves several localities of Chitlapakkam and Sanatorium and the poor condition of the subway did not help the cause of the commuters to safely access the station.

The residents want the State Government and the Southern Railway to complete the stalled skywalk work on which was stopped because of COVID-19.

The senior railway official said the work would be resumed with a slight modification in the design of the skywalk.