Southern Railway to reintroduce unreserved coaches in 192 trains

It will be done in a phased manner beginning March 10

The Southern Railway would be reintroducing unreserved coaches in several express and mail trains in a phased manner beginning March 10. The express and mail trains, which were operated as special trains during the COVID-19 lockdown, were being operated as normal express/train services though without unreserved coaches.

Based on the directions of the Indian Railway, the Southern Railway would be reintroducing unreserved coaches in a phased manner in 192 express and mail trains originating in the State and operated by other railways.

In a press release, it said the 64 express and mail trains would be allotted with unreserved coaches on March 10, 16, and 20, 42 trains on April 1, 16 and 20 and 86 trains on May 1.