Southern Railway to post parking contractors

Large crowds likely to return to stations with removal of COVID-19 restrictions and restoration of all suburban services

The removal of COVID-19 restrictions from Tuesday and the gradual restoration of all suburban train services by Southern Railway are expected to attract large crowds to these trains as offices and educational institutions begin to open up.

But commuters are facing difficulties in parking their vehicles safely with several important stations going without parking contractors. The suburban train services score over the bus transport in that the the stations offer commuters yards for parking their private vehicles.

The suburban services are mainly used by the residents living in far-flung areas of south and west Chennai. The absence of adequate direct buses and the cheaper rates of suburban trains attract commuters from Perungalathur, Mudichur, Tambaram, Chitlapakkam, Nanganallur and Adambakkam.

However, regular commuters rue the absence of parking contractors. Many important stations have been without contractors since the COVID-19 lockdown started. Among them are Tambaram East, Velachery North, Perungudi, Pattabhiram North, St. Thomas Mount and Taramani.

V. Damodaran, a resident of Kamarajapuram, says several residential areas are located at Tambaram East. The absence of a parking contractor at the State for nearly a year has caused severe hardship to the commuters. Nearly three contractors have been posted in the western side of the station.

The residents of Pattabhiram and nearby localities in the northern side of the station along Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road have been pressing for a parking yard. Consumer activist T. Sadagopan points out that there is no parking yard on the northern side of the Pattabhiram station, so the commuters go to the Hindu College station or take the rail over-bridge to reach the southern side of the station to park vehicles.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway says the letter of acceptance for Tambaram East has been allotted, but the appointment is getting delayed by ground-levelling. The official says the Perungudi station, where the contractor had left abruptly, would soon get a new contractor; so would Thiruvanmiyur and St. Thomas Mount. The lockdown announced for fighting the first and second waves of the pandemic meant several contracts could not be renewed as full train operations had been halted for several months.

Railway sources point to a cartel of contractors involved in refusing to take a contract citing a high cost. An example is the absence of any taker for a parking yard on the northern side of the Velachery station.