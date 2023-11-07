Southern Railway to operate 60 special trains to cater to passenger rush for the Deepavali festival

November 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Southern Railway will be operating more than 60 special train services for the Deepavali festival this year.

The special trains are being planned in 12 sections to clear the passenger rush expected to travel to their native places in various parts of the State and nearby States of Kerala and Karnataka.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said it would operate the 60 special trains on the major routes connecting Tirunelveli and Nagercoil sectors, Coimbatore and Mengaluru sectors, and Kochuveli and Bengaluru, among others.

The 60 services to be operated would comprise of Chennai-Nagercoil-Chennai (11 services), Chennai-Tirunelveli-Chennai (8 services), Kochuveli-Bengaluru-Kochuveli (4 services), Chennai-Santragachi-Chennai (6 services), Chennai-Bhubhaneshwar–Chennai (6 services), Nagercoil-Bengaluru-Nagercoil (6 services), Chennai-Mengaluru-Chennai (6 services), Tirunelveli-Chennai (6 services), Nagercoil-Mengaluru (3 services), Mengaluru-Nagercoil (3 services), and Ernakulam-Dhanbad (1 service).

The other zonal railways have also notified the operation of 36 special train services for the Deepavali festival, covering the routes of the Southern Railway.

The Southern Railway would be operating special Vande Bharat services in the Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Sector on Thursday (though it is a non-service day). The special Vande Bharat (train number 06067) would leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. on November 9 and reach Tirunelveli at 2.15 p.m., and in the return direction, the VB (train number 06068) would depart Tirunelveli at 3 p.m. on the same day and reach Egmore at 11.15 p.m.

