Southern Railway takes up upgradation work on speed enhancement in several routes

November 29, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Chennai

Approval given for increasing speed of trains on Chennai-Bengaluru route

The Hindu Bureau

Work on enhancing speed up to 130 km on the Chennai-Gudur section has been completed.

In response to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by the Southern Railway for increasing the speed of the trains to 160 km on the Chennai-Bengaluru route in the coming years, the Railway Board has given an in-principle approval for proceeding with the track upgradation works. The Chennai-Bengaluru section has been selected because of the important train services, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi, being operated on the route.

According to a press release issued by the Southern Railway, work on enhancing speed up to 130 km on the Chennai-Gudur section has been completed, and the tracks have been authorised to be fit to run at that speed. With the completion of the work on the Chennai-Gudur section, which falls under Group A, the work on enhancing the speed on routes in Group B would be taken up in the coming months. Already, work on the Chennai-Renigunta section has been completed for increasing the speed from 110 km to 130 km. 

The Southern Railway has started work on other routes comprising Arakkonam-Jolarpettai, Jolarpettai-Podanur, and Chennai-Dindigul. The speed enhancement of the Arakkonam-Jolarpettai route on which the Vande Bharat trains are operated has been fast tracked and is expected to be completed by March next year, the release added. 

The work involves replacing track wherever required, strengthening of the bridges, providing automatic signalling, replacing the overhead electricity infrastructure and barricading or constructing walls to prevent trespassing.

