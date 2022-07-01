Southern Railway resumes unreserved daily express trains from Arakkonam to Vellore and Katpadi

In a big relief to commuters, the Southern Railway has resumed the unreserved daily express special train from Arakkonam to Vellore and Katpadi. The service, which was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would resume from July 4.

A press release said the unreserved daily train for Arakkonam-Vellore-Arakkonam would leave Arakkonam at 7.10 a.m. and 12.10 p.m. and reach Vellore Cantonment at 9.45 a.m. and 2.35 p.m. In the return direction, the unreserved train would leave Vellore Cantonment at 10 a.m. and 5.10 p.m. and arrive at Arakkonam at 11.50 a.m. and 7.25 p.m.

Similarly the Arakkonam-Katpadi-Arakkonam daily special would leave Arakkonam at 9 p.m. and reach Katpadi at 10.50 p.m., and in the return direction, leave Katpadi at 4.25 a.m. and arrive at Arakkonam at 6.05 a.m.