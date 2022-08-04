Chennai

Southern Railway resumes all express, passenger train services

The Southern Railway has restored normal operation of express and passenger train services in the State with the resumption of the six passenger train services last week. Similarly, the express and passenger services, which are operated from other zones, will be restored fully, once the remaining four train services resume.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said 910 trains, including 324 passenger trains, were operated in the State. The Southern Railway operates 324 mail/express and 310 passenger trains. These trains, which were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic and those trains which were operated as special services, were being resumed in phases, he said.

While the Southern Railway has restored all the mail/express and passenger trains, the other zones had restored 272 of the 276 trains operated before the pandemic. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chennai Central-Shimla Express train (no. 22825/26) operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) is yet to be restored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trains upgraded

However, commuters had complained about unreserved passenger trains which were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic being converted into express and superfast trains resulting in the increase in ticket fares. 

Asked about these complaints, Mr. Guganesan said the passenger trains were converted to express and superfast trains based on the decision of the Indian Railways. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
railway
Read more...