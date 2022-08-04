Southern Railway resumes all express, passenger train services

A few trains run by the other zones of the Indian Railway are yet to be restored

The Southern Railway has restored normal operation of express and passenger train services in the State with the resumption of the six passenger train services last week. Similarly, the express and passenger services, which are operated from other zones, will be restored fully, once the remaining four train services resume.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said 910 trains, including 324 passenger trains, were operated in the State. The Southern Railway operates 324 mail/express and 310 passenger trains. These trains, which were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic and those trains which were operated as special services, were being resumed in phases, he said.

While the Southern Railway has restored all the mail/express and passenger trains, the other zones had restored 272 of the 276 trains operated before the pandemic.

The Chennai Central-Shimla Express train (no. 22825/26) operated by the South Eastern Railway (SER) is yet to be restored.

Trains upgraded

However, commuters had complained about unreserved passenger trains which were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic being converted into express and superfast trains resulting in the increase in ticket fares.

Asked about these complaints, Mr. Guganesan said the passenger trains were converted to express and superfast trains based on the decision of the Indian Railways.