Southern Railway receives performance bank guarantee of ₹1 crore under Bharat Gaurav train project

The registered serve provider to operate on Coimbatore-Shirdi route

The registered serve provider to operate on Coimbatore-Shirdi route

The Southern Railway, as part of Bharat Gaurav train project to be operated through the registered service provider, has received the performance bank guarantee of ₹1 crore.

Under the Bharat Gaurav train scheme launched in November last year, the Indian Railway aims to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical places by using professional tourism operators.

According to a press release, the registered service provider having deposited the bank guarantee would be involved in the operation of the Coimbatore-Shirdi route with the train operation to be likely from May. Southern Railway has seven private parties registered for the Bharat Gaurav trains and has the distinction of having the highest number of service providers across all zones of the Indian Railway.

As part of the tourism project, the Indian Railway has earmarked a pool of ICF coaches in various categories, including for air condition and sleeper coaches. To provide assistance to the registered service providers and smooth implementation of the scheme, various committees have been formed at the Railway Board level and Zonal Railway level, the release added.