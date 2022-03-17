Southern Railway puts up display boards to protect land allotted for MRTS

Warning boards installed at some places in Velachery after obtaining High Court order

The Southern Railway has started putting up caution boards on vacant lands on Station Service Road near Velachery MRTS station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Warning boards installed at some places in Velachery after obtaining High Court order

The Southern Railway has started putting up display boards at its sites along the Station Service Road near Velachery MRTS station to prevent encroachments. A few display boards have been fixed inside the ‘private’ properties.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) allotted these sites to the Southern Railway as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project several years ago. A few years ago, the Southern Railway had “retrieved” a large parcel of land near Velachery railway station after the Madras High Court ordered the demolition of several shops which had encroached on it.

Activists in Velachery alleged that several sites belonging to the Southern Railway along the Station Service Road have been encroached with a few encroachers even constructing houses. In a few instances, the residents along with activists took it up with the Revenue officials and helped in demolishing a few houses that were constructed on railway land.

A resident welfare activist wanted the Southern Railway to coordinate with the Revenue officials to identify the land along the Station Service Road so that there would not be any issue in future while expanding the road.

Plea to Collector

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the MRTS Phase II project, including the Velachery railway yard, was executed mostly on poromboke lands belonging to the State government.

The Southern Railway had been requesting the Chennai District Collector and the CMDA to mark the land boundary and hand it over to the Railways. Recently, Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition) has started marking the land boundary at Velachery yard.

Mr. Guganesan said display boards had been put up in a few places that had been identified but were encroached. A Public Interest Litigation was filed by the local residents against the encroachment in the Madras High Court and based on the directions given to the Revenue authorities, the land boundaries have been identified and these boards erected, he said.