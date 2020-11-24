Southern Railway partially cancels nine long-distance train services

The Southern Railway has partially cancelled nine long-distance train services in view of Cyclone Nivar.
In a press release, the Southern Railway said it had partially cancelled nine trains and fully cancelled two trains. The nine trains partially cancelled include the Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai special train between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai; the Ernakulam-Karaikal train between Tiruchi and Karaikal; the Bhubaneswar-Puducherry special train between Chennai Egmore and Puducherry; the Mayiladuturai-Mysuru train between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi; the Karaikal-Ernakulam train between Karaikal and Tiruchi; the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai; the Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore train between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi; the Puducherry-Bhubaneswar train between Puducherry and Chennai Egmore; and the Puducherry-Howrah Superfast Special between Puducherry and Villuppuram. The nine trains had services running on November 24 and 25, but now stand partially cancelled.
The Southern Railway has also fully cancelled the Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore services for two days on November 24 and 25. The Chennai Egmore-Tiruchi-Chennai Egmore train stands fully cancelled on November 25.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath