Southern Railway partially cancels nine long-distance train services

The Southern Railway has partially cancelled nine long-distance train services in view of Cyclone Nivar.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said it had partially cancelled nine trains and fully cancelled two trains. The nine trains partially cancelled include the Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai special train between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai; the Ernakulam-Karaikal train between Tiruchi and Karaikal; the Bhubaneswar-Puducherry special train between Chennai Egmore and Puducherry; the Mayiladuturai-Mysuru train between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi; the Karaikal-Ernakulam train between Karaikal and Tiruchi; the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi between Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai; the Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore train between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi; the Puducherry-Bhubaneswar train between Puducherry and Chennai Egmore; and the Puducherry-Howrah Superfast Special between Puducherry and Villuppuram. The nine trains had services running on November 24 and 25, but now stand partially cancelled.

The Southern Railway has also fully cancelled the Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore services for two days on November 24 and 25. The Chennai Egmore-Tiruchi-Chennai Egmore train stands fully cancelled on November 25.