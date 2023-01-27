Southern Railway organises heritage run to mark Republic Day

January 27, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The Southern Railway organised a heritage train run to mark the 74 th Republic Day on Thursday. The heritage run by the EIR21, the world’s oldest steam engine, was operated from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam railway station. R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, flagged off the train at the Egmore station. Mr. Singh, along with Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, and other senior railway officials took part in the heritage ride. Earlier, Mr. Singh unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day Parade held at Perambur Railway Stadium.