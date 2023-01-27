HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Southern Railway organises heritage run to mark Republic Day

January 27, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
EIR21, the world’s oldest steam engine, was operated from Chennai Egmore Station to Kodambakkam Station on Republic Day.

EIR21, the world’s oldest steam engine, was operated from Chennai Egmore Station to Kodambakkam Station on Republic Day. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Railway organised a heritage train run to mark the 74 th Republic Day on Thursday. The heritage run by the EIR21, the world’s oldest steam engine, was operated from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam railway station.  R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, flagged off the train at the Egmore station. Mr. Singh, along with Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, and other senior railway officials took part in the heritage ride.  Earlier, Mr. Singh unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day Parade held at Perambur Railway Stadium. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.