Southern Railway operates more than 50 special trains to cater to summer rush 

May 21, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Southern Railway has operated 50 special trains from the city as well as within the State to cater to summer rush. The trains had been operated for a total of 244 trips and covered major destinations.

Trains ran on major routes, including Tambaram to Tirunelveli and Sengottai and Egmore to Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Velankanni section. Other zonal railways, too, chipped in and operated 37 summer specials with 526 trips to major destinations connecting Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Madurai, Velankanni and Mangaluru, B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said. In addition to the regular train services, to ensure enhanced connectivity during summer for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, special trains had been operated from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru, and between Kochuveli and Bengaluru.

Heavy rush

Considering the heavy rush to the Nilgiris by the people to escape the summer heat, the Southern Railway had reserved special trains in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), connecting the hill stations of Ooty and Coonoor. NMR joy ride services were also being operated during weekends between Udhagamandalam and Ketti.

During this summer, the Indian Railways has operated 380 special trains with 6,369 trips, which is 1,770 trips more than last year’s.

Special teams

To prevent malpractices of cornering of seats by transport operators and over-charging by touts, the Southern Railway has formed special teams comprising commercial and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff to ensure only genuine passengers are allotted the train tickets.