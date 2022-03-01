Southern Railway operates first suburban train service on the newly commissioned third line from Tambaram to Chengalpattu

March 01, 2022 22:45 IST

The train operated from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu reached the destination within one hour

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway having completed the third line project from Tambaram to Chengalpattu section a few months ago has finally and successfully operated the first suburban train service on Tuesday evening. Though the third line project was completed, due to an engineering issue at the railway overbridge between the two stations of Tambaram and Perungalathur, the authorities were in a dilemma about operating the suburban train service.

A senior official of the Chennai division said there was an issue with the track alignment at the ROB 95 located between Tambaram and Perungalathur station. It was thought that the operation of suburban services would create safety issues for the commuters. However, the engineering department made a slight modification in the track alignment and successfully operated the first suburban train service on the new track.

The suburban train operated from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu reached the destination within one hour after leaving the Tambaram railway station at 4.30 p.m.