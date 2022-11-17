Southern Railway on fast track to make Vande Bharat express touch 130 kmph speed by March next year

November 17, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

The first Vande Bharat express operated between two States from Chennai to Mysuru has one negative feature as far as passengers are concerned: It is the slowest of the five Vande Bharat trains operated in the country. The futuristic express train, despite having the capacity to easily clock more than 150 kmph, is being operated at half its speed of 75 kmph because of the bottlenecks in track engineering. At present the express is able to make a saving of only 20 minutes in running time compared to the Shatabdi express, covering a distance of 360 km between Chennai and Bengaluru in 4 hrs and 30 minutes.

However, the essence of the Vande Bharat express being its speed, the Southern Railway is working to cut the travel time under four hours by the end of this financial year.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said track upgradation work is in progress on this route with the redevelopment work already completed at Arakkonam railway station. The reason for the decreased speed is the presence of a number of level crossings and railway over bridges from Jolarpet and this is being worked out. Though the date for completing the work is set for May next year, the division is pushing for finishing it by March. The track upgradation work involves the conducting of oscillation trials involving identifying and attending to adverse readings of the tracks wherever it has been noticed. Besides, the railway authorities are working on removing some speed restrictions where it would be feasible, he added. .

The senior railway official said that the ultimate aim was to upgrade the speed to 160 kmph, which warrants closure of level crossings and complete barricading of the track. Officials said they were confident of achieving the target by March next year, having achieved the speed limit on the Chennai-Gudur section from 110 kmph to 130 kmph and successfully completing the trial on October 6, with the top speed touching 143 kmph.

The track upgradation work on the Chennai-Gudur section involved improving the standard of interlocking at all stations, complete track renewal along with sleepers, improved switch expansion joints and aligning of curves wherever feasible.

The officials of the Southern Railway are also confident that the paper work would be short unlike any new tracks being commissioned where the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, would have to certify. In this case, the railway sources point out that the recommendation of the committee of principal head of the departments to the General Manager would pave the way for increasing the speed.