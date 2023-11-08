Southern Railway making significant progress in the fourth line project between Chennai Beach and Egmore

November 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has made significant progress on the fourth line project being constructed between Chennai Beach and Egmore. As part of the project, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) operated from Chennai Beach to Velachery has been curtailed till Chintadripet railway station from August 27. The project was being executed at a cost of ₹279 crore for a stretch of 4.3 km.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the construction work of the project was going on in full swing with a portion of the Park Town railway station building of the MRTS having been demolished, pile foundation work for the installation of track on the Cooum river being carried out at 500 points, three minor bridge works on the Buckingham Canal completed, and a portion of the land belonging to Madras Medical College acquired and boundary wall construction completed.

Mr. Guganesan said the construction department of the Southern Railway has also started foundation work for a major bridge across the Buckingham canal along with the construction of the compound wall on the portion of land acquired from the Defence department.

The other aspects which have been initiated include the platform dismantling work at three railway stations — Fort, Park Town (MRTS) and Chennai Park.

Mr. Guganesan said the fourth line project expected to be completed by March next year, would help in enhancing track connectivity in the city and offer the flexibility of operating train services from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram terminal.

However, as the Southern Railway could not acquire a portion of the land belonging to the Reserve Bank of India, the MRTS would have to forgo one of the two tracks between Beach and Fort.

