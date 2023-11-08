HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway making significant progress in the fourth line project between Chennai Beach and Egmore

The project expected to be completed by March next year, will help in enhancing track connectivity in the city and offer flexibility of operating train services from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram terminal, says official

November 08, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has made significant progress on the fourth line project being constructed between Chennai Beach and Egmore. As part of the project, the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) operated from Chennai Beach to Velachery has been curtailed till Chintadripet railway station from August 27. The project was being executed at a cost of ₹279 crore for a stretch of 4.3 km. 

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the construction work of the project was going on in full swing with a portion of the Park Town railway station building of the MRTS having been demolished, pile foundation work for the installation of track on the Cooum river being carried out at 500 points, three minor bridge works on the Buckingham Canal completed, and a portion of the land belonging to Madras Medical College acquired and boundary wall construction completed. 

Mr. Guganesan said the construction department of the Southern Railway has also started foundation work for a major bridge across the Buckingham canal along with the construction of the compound wall on the portion of land acquired from the Defence department. 

The other aspects which have been initiated include the platform dismantling work at three railway stations — Fort, Park Town (MRTS) and Chennai Park. 

Mr. Guganesan said the fourth line project expected to be completed by March next year, would help in enhancing track connectivity in the city and offer the flexibility of operating train services from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram terminal. 

However, as the Southern Railway could not acquire a portion of the land belonging to the Reserve Bank of India, the MRTS would have to forgo one of the two tracks between Beach and Fort.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.