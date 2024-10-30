Southern Railway kickstarts Vigilance Awareness Week

The Southern Railway is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 from October 28 to November 3.

T.S. Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner, inaugurated the awareness week celebrations on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) and administrated an ‘integrity pledge’ to the Railway officers and staff at their respective workplaces via video conference.

Southern Railway’s General Manager R. N. Singh and Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore participated in the event.

The theme of Vigilance Awareness Week this year is ‘Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity’.

