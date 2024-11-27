Southern Railway installing 22 lifts in 11 railway stations coming under Chennai division

Under the railway stations redevelopment scheme through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) project, the Southern Railway is involved in modernising the passenger amenities in several railway stations.

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway, which is executing the ABSS project in 15 railway stations, has started work on installing lifts and escalators in a total of 11 railway stations. It would be installing 85 lifts and nine escalators in 30 railway stations in a phased manner to help passengers have easy and quick access to the railway stations.

A senior official said that out of the 80 lifts planned to be installed, work on installing 22 lifts have begun in 11 railway stations with lifts commissioned in Mambalam, Kodambakkam and Melmaruvathur railway stations. Lift work is in progress in Perambur, Washermenpet, Chetpet and Tambaram Sanatorium, and would be completed by the end of this year. Also lifts would be installed in Guindy, Gummidipoondi, Vyasarpadi Jeeva and Hindu College near Pattabhiram.

Similarly, the Chennai division is on the verge of commissioning escalators at Chengalpattu and Avadi railway stations and is executing the escalators installation work in Guindy, Mambalam and Arakkonam railway stations. Nine stations would get escalators.

Also, tenders have been called for installing 58 lifts in the remaining 19 railway stations and awarded contract for installing the lifts in railway stations comprising Potheri, Guduvanchery, Palavanthangal, Ennore, Minjur, Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Kadambathur.

In addition to the 80 lifts and nine escalators being installed in 30 railway stations, the Egmore railway station, where redevelopment project is progressing at a fast pace, a total of 35 lifts and 24 escalators would be commissioned and the Tambaram railway station would have nine lifts and 10 escalators under the redevelopment work, which is yet to begin.

K.S. Gopalakrishnan, a social activist and resident of Pattabhiram, pointing out the commissioning of lift at Hindu College, wanted the officials to install a lift in Pattabhiram railway station also.