Southern Railway initiates proceedings against driver for train derailment at Chennai Beach

Following the train accident at Chennai Beach station in April, Southern Railway authorities have found the loco driver to be prima facie responsible

Following the train accident at Chennai Beach station in April, Southern Railway authorities have found the loco driver to be prima facie responsible

Southern Railway has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the loco driver for causing the train accident at Chennai Beach in April.

An empty EMU rake was being taken from the shed to Platform No. 1 on April 24 when the engine went off the track and overshot the buffer end of the platform. The concrete platform and the shelter at the entrance of the railway station were damaged. Nobody was injured in the accident as it was a Sunday and there were not many people on the platorm.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver alerted those on the platform to move away and jumped out of the train which then went on to hit the wall at the end of the platform.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway said an enquiry ordered to find the cause of the accident had found the loco driver Pavithran to be prima facie responsible. The driver was suspended initially, but it was later revoked based on a medical examination. A disciplinary action is under way against him.