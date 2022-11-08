Southern Railway gets new General Manager

R.N. Singh will replace B.G. Mallya in the post

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

R.N. Singh | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway now has a new General Manager. R.N. Singh, the Principal Executive Director (Infrastructure) in the Ministry of Railways and Secretary of the Railway Board, was appointed as the General Manager in place of B.G. Mallya on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Singh, who is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, has rich experience in planning and execution of mega-infrastructure projects, such as dedicated freight corridors, mega bridges and high speed railway. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, he specialises in project management, railway operations, public private partnerships and strategic management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app