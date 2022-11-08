Southern Railway gets new General Manager

R.N. Singh | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Southern Railway now has a new General Manager. R.N. Singh, the Principal Executive Director (Infrastructure) in the Ministry of Railways and Secretary of the Railway Board, was appointed as the General Manager in place of B.G. Mallya on Monday.

Mr. Singh, who is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, has rich experience in planning and execution of mega-infrastructure projects, such as dedicated freight corridors, mega bridges and high speed railway. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, he specialises in project management, railway operations, public private partnerships and strategic management.