Southern Railway gets new Additional General Manager

B.G. Mallya took over from K. Shunmugaraj, Principal Chief Material Manager, who was holding additional charge as AGM since March after the superannuation of P.K. Mishra.

The Southern Railway appointed a new Additional General Manager (AGM) on Monday.

B.G. Mallya took over from K. Shunmugaraj, Principal Chief Material Manager, who was holding additional charge as AGM since March after the superannuation of P.K. Mishra.

Mr. Mallya joined as an officer of the 1985 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) after graduating from IIT, Delhi.

During his three-decade stint, he has held several important posts in various zones, including Southern Railway, South East Central Railway, South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, Integral Coach Factory and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

He has also served as Divisional Railway Manager of the Guntakal and Bilaspur divisions and has worked as Chief Electrical Loco Engineer in South Central Railway.

Mr. Mallya has knowledge about the working of railway systems in various countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, France, South Korea, China, Iran, Switzerland and Bangladesh.