Chennai

Southern Railway gets new Additional General Manager

B.G. Mallya

B.G. Mallya  

The Southern Railway appointed a new Additional General Manager (AGM) on Monday.

B.G. Mallya took over from K. Shunmugaraj, Principal Chief Material Manager, who was holding additional charge as AGM since March after the superannuation of P.K. Mishra.

Mr. Mallya joined as an officer of the 1985 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) after graduating from IIT, Delhi.

During his three-decade stint, he has held several important posts in various zones, including Southern Railway, South East Central Railway, South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western Railway, Integral Coach Factory and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

He has also served as Divisional Railway Manager of the Guntakal and Bilaspur divisions and has worked as Chief Electrical Loco Engineer in South Central Railway.

Mr. Mallya has knowledge about the working of railway systems in various countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, France, South Korea, China, Iran, Switzerland and Bangladesh.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 12:02:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/southern-railway-gets-new-additional-general-manager/article32719513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story