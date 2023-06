June 22, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh, along with Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, inspected the Comprehensive Track Renewal (CTR) work at Madurantakam Yard on Tuesday. During the inspection Mr. Singh reviewed the progress of the track infrastructure works in the yard. He also visited the Madurantakam railway station and reviewed the available passenger amenities.

