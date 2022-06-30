Southern Railway General Manager conducts surprise check on board train

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 19:53 IST

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 19:53 IST

He inspected the amenities in all coaches and listened to passenger grievances

He inspected the amenities in all coaches and listened to passenger grievances

Southern Railway General Manager B.G. Mallya along with Chennai divisional railway manager Ganesh conducted a surprise check on board the Navjeevan Superfast Express (train no. 12656) operated from Chennai Central to Ahmedabad on Thursday. Mr. Mallya visited all coaches, including the unreserved ones, to check passenger amenities and the working of the air-conditioning, the cleanliness, the pantry car and also the functioning of the electrical fittings. He interacted with the passengers and redressed their complaints. B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said the inspection drive would be carried out for 15 days by officials at the level of Principal Head of Departments and head of departments of mechanical, divisional railway managers and branch officers in the division to ensure the effective cleaning of coaches and toilets, availability of on board housekeeping services, proper supply of water, among other facilities. The railway officials also created awareness among passengers about RailMadad, a dedicated portal for the redressal of grievances and recording suggestions/grievances regarding passenger amenities in trains and railway stations. Passengers can access RailMadad through https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp



Our code of editorial values