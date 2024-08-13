GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Railway extends cancellation of suburban train services on Beach-Tambaram section by a few more days

Updated - August 13, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has extended the cancellation of train services in view of the remodeling work being carried out in Tambaram yard of the railway station until August 18. Earlier, the suburban trains and some of mails and express trains were cancelled till August 14. 

According to a press release, a total of 63 suburban train services are being cancelled during the line blocks along with eight train services: Villupuram–Tambaram (06028), Villupuram–Melmaruvathur (6726), Melmaruvathur–Chennai Beach (6722), Pondicherry–Chennai Egmore (6026) Chennai Egmore-Pondicherry (6025) Chennai Beach–Melmaruvathur (6721),  Melmaruvathur–Villupuram (6725) and Tambaram–Villupuram (6027). The eight trains would be cancelled from August 15 to 17. 

Normal suburban train services as per the timetable would be resumed in the afternoon on August 18. 

The Southern Railway would be operating special train services in two sections -- Beach to Pallavaram and vice versa and Chengalpattu to Guduvanchery and vice versa. 

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation would be operating special buses from Pallavaram to Guduvanchery and Chengalpattu to provide last mile connectivity during the days of the cancelled services.

