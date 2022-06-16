Southern Railway conducts surprise check
Those travelling in reserved compartments holding open tickets penalised and deboarded from the Rapti Sagar Express
In the wake of train passengers complaining about persons holding open ticket occupying the reserved compartments, officials of the Chennai division of Southern Railway checked a surprise check in the Rapti Sagar Express (train no. 12521) on Wednesday night.
A special team of ticket checkers along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel found 277 passengers travelling in reserved compartments holding open ticket and collected a fine of ₹1.57 lakh. The passengers were also deboarded from the express train.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.