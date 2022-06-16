Southern Railway conducts surprise check

Those travelling in reserved compartments holding open tickets penalised and deboarded from the Rapti Sagar Express

In the wake of train passengers complaining about persons holding open ticket occupying the reserved compartments, officials of the Chennai division of Southern Railway checked a surprise check in the Rapti Sagar Express (train no. 12521) on Wednesday night.

A special team of ticket checkers along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel found 277 passengers travelling in reserved compartments holding open ticket and collected a fine of ₹1.57 lakh. The passengers were also deboarded from the express train.