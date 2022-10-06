Southern Railway completes first speed trial on Chennai-Gudur section

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway has achieved a new feat as the first speed trial run on Chennai-Gudur route by clocking 143 kmph. The speed trial comes in the backdrop of the Railway Board giving clearance to increasing the speed limit from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on the route on Wednesday.

General Manager B.G. Mallya, along with Principal Chief Engineer Desh Ratan Gupta and Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh, conducted a high-speed trial run on the Chennai-Gudur section during which the train covered the 134 km in 84 minutes, according to a press release.

​The Railway Board ​had issued guidelines for enhancing the maximum permissible speed of all ​high-density network​ of​ Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes (GQ-GD) from 110 kmph to 130 kmph.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Southern Railway zone, Puratchi Thalaivar​ ​Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central-Gudur ​​and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central-Renigunta lines fall under the GQ-GD route.​ ​

The Railway Board and the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru​, ​have stipulated certain requirements for upgrading Chennai–Gudur section ​to operate trains at the recommended speed standards.

A series of trial runs were conducted for assessing the fitness of tracks, traction, signals and rolling stock. On compliance of all the requirements laid down, the section was cleared for running trains at 130 kmph​. ​

​​Consequent to the upgrade of the Chennai-Gudur section, the journey time on several long-distance routes would be reduced. Also the speed upgrade proposed for Chennai-Renigunta section would provide faster connectivity to the pilgrimage centre of Tirupati.

The Southern Railway has proposed to upgrade the speed on ‘B’ routes in Arakkonam-Jolarpet-Podanur-Shoranur, Thiruvananthapuram-Kayankulam-Alleppey-Ernakulam, Shoranur-Mangaluru, Chennai Egmore-Villupuram-Tiruchchirappalli-Dindigul section by 2024-25.​