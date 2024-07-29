ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway completes construction of culverts for preventing water stagnation at Egmore Yard

Published - July 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, in order to prevent water stagnation in Egmore yard, has completed construction of a culvert to facilitate smooth operation of train services during monsoon season. As part of the construction work, the Southern Railway had cancelled suburban train services on Sunday and the work was completed in a coordinated manner. 

In a press release, the Southern Railway said it had executed the stormwater drainage work by installing twin-box culverts at the Egmore yard. More than 400 construction workers and railway staff of various departments were engaged in the massive exercise, along with heavy machineries including a 150-tonne crane for constructing the macro culvert using 30 precast concrete boxes. The construction of the culvert was a long-pending demand of the State government for preventing water-logging in the Egmore yard and adjoining localities. 

During the line block, several other major works as part of the fourth line work from Chennai Beach to  Egmore were completed by dismantling two foot over bridges (FOBs) at the Park railway station and Fort station. The Signal and Telecommunication Department worked simultaneously in installing signal points, replacing rods and undertaking other signal testing works.

