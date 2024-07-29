GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railway completes construction of culverts for preventing water stagnation at Egmore Yard

Published - July 29, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, in order to prevent water stagnation in Egmore yard, has completed construction of a culvert to facilitate smooth operation of train services during monsoon season. As part of the construction work, the Southern Railway had cancelled suburban train services on Sunday and the work was completed in a coordinated manner. 

In a press release, the Southern Railway said it had executed the stormwater drainage work by installing twin-box culverts at the Egmore yard. More than 400 construction workers and railway staff of various departments were engaged in the massive exercise, along with heavy machineries including a 150-tonne crane for constructing the macro culvert using 30 precast concrete boxes. The construction of the culvert was a long-pending demand of the State government for preventing water-logging in the Egmore yard and adjoining localities. 

During the line block, several other major works as part of the fourth line work from Chennai Beach to  Egmore were completed by dismantling two foot over bridges (FOBs) at the Park railway station and Fort station. The Signal and Telecommunication Department worked simultaneously in installing signal points, replacing rods and undertaking other signal testing works.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.