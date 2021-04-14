Southern Railway gets new commercial chief

CHENNAI

Ravi Valluri took over as the principal chief commercial manager of Southern Railway on Monday.

Mr. Valluri, a 1987-batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), succeeds R. Dhananjayalu, who has been posted as principal chief operations manager of South Central Railway.

Previous posting

He has served as the principal chief operations manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad.

Mr. Valluri has more than three decades of experience in various capacities in Operations, Commercial, Planning, Safety and General Administration wings of the eight zonal railways. He was awarded the prestigious COAS (Chief of Army Staff) commendation medal while working in MILRAIL (Military wing of Railways, an extension of Traffic Directorate of Ministry of Railways), according to an official release.