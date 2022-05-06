Southern Railway celebrates Railway Week

May 06, 2022 21:44 IST

General Manager praises the officials for their role in executing several projects

A grand programme marked the 67th Railway Week celebrations of the Southern Railway in the city on Friday.

B.G. Mallya, general manager, Southern Railway, lauded the officials of the construction, engineering and other departments for their efforts in executing several railway infrastructure projects across the zone. He made a special mention of the Safety Department’s role in maintaining “zero” accident record during the year 2021-22.

Mr. Mallya gave away the General Manager’s Inter Divisional Overall Efficiency Shield to Tiruchirappalli Division. The Palakkad Division bagged the runner-up shield.

Railway Week is celebrated every year in commemoration of the first train run on Indian soil on April 16, 1853 from Bori Bunder to Thane.